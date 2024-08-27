Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 21:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tquila Automation and Element Blue announce new identity and expansion into data and artificial intelligence services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tquila Automation, an emerging technology consultancy specializing in intelligent automation, is thrilled to announce its expansion into data and artificial intelligence services. This marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, and to support the move, it also announced its new public-facing name will be TQA.

Founded in 2020, TQA is a leading intelligent automation consultancy and implementation partner for UiPath, the market-leading ai-powered business automation platform. In September 2023, it acquired healthcare intelligent automation specialists and fellow UiPath Platinum Partner, Element Blue, and both organizations have merged their public-facing brands into TQA.

Its expansion into data and artificial intelligence is a natural extension of its expertise in intelligent automation. By combining technology services, TQA will enable its enterprise and mid-market customers to predict insights, optimize processes, and enable intelligent decision-making that will trigger new automation opportunities.

"I am thrilled to launch the next evolution of the company as TQA and our expansion into data and ai services. Our expansion into new technology domains is driven by our clients, who are scaling their automation programs with other complementary technologies to deliver even better outcomes for their businesses," said Tom Abbott, Founder & CRO at TQA.

"Our move to TQA also incorporates Element Blue as the TQA Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. It aligns our company mission to deliver next-generation results from emerging technologies," said Ryan Northington, CEO & SVP AMER at TQA.

About TQA

TQA (formerly Tquila Automation) is building the future of business today. Its mission is to help organizations harness automation, data, and AI to revolutionize industries, achieve extraordinary results, and unlock human potential.

TQA collaborates with best-in-class technology providers to deliver unparalleled solutions, services, and experiences that exceed customer expectations. It partners with clients in North America and Europe across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, airlines, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

Founded in 2020 in the UK, TQA has expanded internationally and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations across the US, UK, Romania, and the Philippines.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tquila-automation-and-element-blue-announce-new-identity-and-expansion-into-data-and-artificial-intelligence-services-302232094.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.