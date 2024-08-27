Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:20 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,040
-1,27 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2024

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 1:30 PM Eastern time, with in-person one-one-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
