27.08.2024
SmartRecruiters Appoints Rebecca Carr as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned HR technology executive to guide talent acquisition leader through next stage of company growth and product innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, a leader in enterprise talent acquisition software, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Carr, an established product leader and HR technology executive, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Rebecca also joins the company's Board of Directors.

SmartRecruiters Logo

With nearly a decade at SmartRecruiters, Rebecca transitions from her role as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to drive corporate strategy and advance SmartRecruiters' industry-leading talent acquisition technology as it embraces new investments in deep learning, AI, and automation.

"Businesses today face unprecedented challenges in hiring, requiring technology that can adapt and evolve to meet the complex needs of recruiters and hiring managers," said Jerome Ternyck, SmartRecruiters Founder and Chairman. "Rebecca not only knows our company and culture inside and out, but also has the visionary leadership and technology expertise to build for this new future in talent acquisition. We look forward to having Rebecca continue to expand our global leadership position as we help enterprises worldwide attract and retain top talent."

Rebecca Carr is a seasoned product leader with over 15 years of experience in the recruiting and HR technology space. Her career includes roles founding and leading Checkr Pay, an earned wage access product by Checkr, SVP of Growth for SmartRecruiters, and product leadership positions at Jobvite, Branchout, and Playdom (acquired by Disney in 2010). Her deep understanding of the customer problem space, bringing differentiated products to end users, expanding product portfolios, and deepening customer relationships gives her a unique perspective on this role and space. Her innovative approach is crucial to setting the SmartRecruiters platform apart from others in the market.

"Talent professionals now need to hire faster and smarter. Most talent acquisition technologies haven't caught up to the demands their customers face, forcing these organizations to support a web of disparate systems and data silos," said Carr. "As we embrace this challenge with customers both old and new, SmartRecruiters is better positioned than ever to solve for these challenges through cutting-edge innovations such as integrated AI and intelligence, simplified user experiences, and robust APIs. This appointment strengthens my personal commitment to the company - ensuring we take our industry to new heights."

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379530/4879587/SmartRecruiters_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartrecruiters-appoints-rebecca-carr-as-chief-executive-officer-302232140.html

