

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $122 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.785 billion from $3.66 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $122 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.785 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.05



