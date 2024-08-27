Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,200,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide mitigation of spread and capital charge losses when downgrades occur, while allowing for attractive returns. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade exposure of an underlying security in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com

