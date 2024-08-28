

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for construction work done, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Construction work is expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter after sinking 2.9 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will also provide July numbers for weighted mean CPI, with forecasts pinning annual inflation at 3.40 - down from 3.8 percent.



Japan will see June results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to slip 2.6 percent on month after adding 0.3 percent in May. The coincident is seen lower by 3.4 percent on month after climbing 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News