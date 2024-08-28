Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 03:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd.: Jenscare, with innovative TTVR, releases 2024H1 interim results

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. ("Jenscare" or the "Company") (HKEX: 9877), an innovative medical device company dedicated to interventional treatment for structural heart diseases with TTVR breakthroughs, released interim results for 2024H1 ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Net Loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB 102 million[1] (US$ 14 million), narrowed down by 41.8% compared to the same period of last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and financial assets was RMB 922 million (US$ 129 million), which is sufficient for the future development of the Company to achieve its business strategy by advancing the global application of its Core Products, including carrying forward the clinical trial, the registration process, and market launch of the products.

[1] Conversions from RMB to US$ is made at an exchange rate of RMB7.1644 to US$1.00, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on Aug 19, 2024.

Business Highlights and Future Expectations

LuX-Valve Series Products, the TTVR system

  • The six-month follow-up results of confirmatory clinical trial of LuX-Valve Plus has been published. The average device operation time was 35.56 minutes. The efficacy and safety results showed encouraging trends with respect to improvement in tricuspid regurgitation (97.62% of patients had no moderate or above TR), NYHA cardiac function (91.86% improved to post-procedure class I/II), and quality of life (KCCQ score averagely increased by 20 points), with low incidences of composite adverse events (8.33%). Innovative design concept allows wide applicability to large anatomies.
  • In Europe, the subject enrollment for LuX-Valve Plus clinical trial aiming for obtaining CE Certificate is expected to complete in 2024Q3.
  • In the U.S., the IDE for EFS of LuX-Valve Plus has been approved by the FDA, and the EFS has been initiated. It is expected subject enrollment for the EFS clinical trial to complete in 2024Q4.
  • In mainland China, the one-year follow-up for registration clinical trial of LuX-Valve Plus has been completed. It is expected the application for the NMPA approval to be submitted in 2024Q3, and to be approved in 2025H2.

Other Products

  • Ken-Valve, the TAVR system designed for treatment of severe aortic regurgitation or combined with aortic stenosis, is under registration review process by the NMPA.
  • JensClip, the TMVr system, has completed the subject enrollment for the registration clinical trial and the one-month follow-up with encouraging clinical results.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jenscare-with-innovative-ttvr-releases-2024h1-interim-results-302231307.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.