Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 05:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZERO LATENCY VR PRESENTS WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX, TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The exclusive new free-roam VR experience will be available at Zero Latency VR venues globally from September 25, with a bonus gift for eager fans who pre-book.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce that tickets for Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax are on sale now. Prepare for battle and get ready to dive into the groundbreaking experience, playable worldwide on September 25, 2024.

Zero Latency uses incredibly immersive technology so that you'll embody a Space Marine, a merciless and incredibly powerful super-soldier. Navigate the perilous depths of a sprawling Hive City, where you'll obliterate voracious swarms of Tyranids, an all-consuming alien threat from beyond the known galaxy. Using a wide range of devastating weaponry, test your mettle in the most expansive and intricately detailed VR world ever conceived.

"The Warhammer 40,000 universe is rich with lore and action, and we really wanted to do it justice," said Scott Vandonkelaar, CTO at Zero Latency. "As massive Space Marine fans, we poured our hearts into faithfully recreating the intensity and chaos of the grim darkness of the far future. The experience is nothing short of exhilarating, and we can't wait for Warhammer fans to feel the thrill of battle firsthand."

Players who pre-book their ticket today will receive one of 5000 official Limited Edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax coins, depicting the triumphant Ultramarines emblem on one side, and a fearsome Tyranid Warrior on the other - a must-have for any Warhammer fan and collector.

To find your nearest Zero Latency location or to secure your ticket now, visit https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now.

To learn more about Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax, visit https://zerolatencyvr.com/space-marine-vr/

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency is a global leader in immersive entertainment, working at the cutting edge of VR and location-based experiences. With 95+ venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is the largest free-roam VR network in the world. Since opening the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has thrilled more than 4 million players worldwide.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke Mitchell
PR & Communications Manager
+61 (0) 413614412
luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 540 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR © Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine VR,the Space Marine VR logo, Defenders of Avarax, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence.

Zero Latency VR logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1G8rulLE3w

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-latency-vr-presents-warhammer-40-000-space-marine-vr---defenders-of-avarax-tickets-on-sale-now-302232410.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.