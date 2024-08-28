LHYFE: Lhyfe, OX2, and Velarion unite to create one of Europe's largest green hydrogen driven industrial cluster in Ånge municipality

Nantes (France) and Stockholm (Sweden), 28 August 2024, 7.30 am - Lhyfe, a global leader in green hydrogen production, OX2, one of Europe's largest onshore wind developers, and Velarion, an innovative company within green fertilizer sector founded in Ånge, are joining forces to create a hydrogen-based industrial cluster in Ånge municipality. This project, situated in Grönsta just north of Torpshammar, will combine wind power with large-scale green hydrogen production to generate carbon-negative neutral products.

OX2 is developing a wind farm in Marktjärn, Torpshammar, with a planned annual production capacity of 1.4 TWh. According to the project, this green electricity will power the hydrogen production unit that Lhyfe plans to install in Torpshammar with a capacity of up to 100 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (electrolysis capacity of approximately 300 MW). Lhyfe produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy.

"We are excited about the potential of this project, which will utilize electricity from wind farm Marktjärn to power a green industrial cluster, enabling sustainable local industry and enhance the attractiveness for further industrial establishments in Ånge," said Anders Nilsson, Head of Onshore Wind, OX2.

"Due to the large potential production capacity, we are in dialogue with several companies that aim to refine hydrogen and its by-products. These collaborations will help build a local ecosystem that contributes to the region's economy and job creation", said Sara Wihlborg, Country Manager Sweden at Lhyfe.

Velarion, a key partner in this initiative, would build one of the world's first carbon-neutral fertilizer plants within this cluster. According to the project, this state-of-the-art facility would utilize green hydrogen to produce green ammonia, significantly reducing carbon emissions in fertilizer production. The green ammonia will cater to the increasing market demand for sustainable products.

The project is now entering the conceptual phase. Implementation of the project will be subject to the conclusions of this study, the granting of operating licenses and environmental permits, and financial investment decisions.

Together, Lhyfe, OX2, and Velarion are making this industrial cluster possible, leveraging advanced technology to establish Ånge as the region's green hub. The long-term positive effects are set to position the municipality as a leading player in the sustainable industrial sector, attracting more companies.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

About OX2

OX2 develops, constructs, and manages large-scale renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and energy storage. The company operates in 11 European markets and expanded to Australia in 2023, with a focus on both in-house and acquired projects. Headquartered in Stockholm, OX2 has around 500 employees, generated 7.8 billion SEK in sales in 2023, and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022.

About Velarion Group

Velarion Group, rooted in the forestry and chemical industries, has transformed into a leading green tech company with a global sustainability agenda. The company focuses on producing green urea and green ammonia, crucial for achieving a carbon-neutral future. By utilizing its expertise in chemical processes and renewable resources, Velarion is creating eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fertilizers, reducing agriculture's carbon footprint and contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

