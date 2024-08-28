Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
28.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 August 2024 it purchased a total of 148,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           98,383     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9080     GBP1.6120 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8980     GBP1.6000 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9044     GBP1.6081

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,240,902 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,337      1.9060        XDUB     08:36:41      00029165440TRDU1 
916       1.9060        XDUB     08:51:12      00029165512TRDU1 
1,400      1.9060        XDUB     08:51:12      00029165511TRDU1 
255       1.9040        XDUB     08:59:56      00029165618TRDU1 
2,418      1.9040        XDUB     09:00:21      00029165620TRDU1 
94        1.9060        XDUB     09:34:36      00029165783TRDU1 
5        1.9060        XDUB     09:34:36      00029165784TRDU1 
2,676      1.9080        XDUB     09:36:03      00029165787TRDU1 
2,348      1.9060        XDUB     09:36:03      00029165789TRDU1 
89        1.9060        XDUB     09:36:03      00029165788TRDU1 
89        1.9040        XDUB     09:36:03      00029165790TRDU1 
2,045      1.9040        XDUB     09:45:53      00029165844TRDU1 
2,265      1.9040        XDUB     09:45:53      00029165842TRDU1 
2,265      1.9040        XDUB     09:45:53      00029165840TRDU1 
1,995      1.9060        XDUB     10:34:30      00029166103TRDU1 
331       1.9060        XDUB     10:34:30      00029166104TRDU1 
2,350      1.9040        XDUB     10:44:20      00029166109TRDU1 
2,351      1.9000        XDUB     11:06:53      00029166160TRDU1 
4,710      1.9000        XDUB     11:06:53      00029166159TRDU1 
5,102      1.8980        XDUB     11:54:16      00029166365TRDU1 
2,674      1.9000        XDUB     12:36:11      00029166418TRDU1 
4,626      1.9080        XDUB     13:14:16      00029166475TRDU1 
4,877      1.9060        XDUB     13:16:17      00029166482TRDU1 
2,658      1.9040        XDUB     13:48:44      00029166592TRDU1 
2,558      1.9020        XDUB     13:48:44      00029166594TRDU1 
2,555      1.9020        XDUB     13:48:44      00029166593TRDU1 
4,992      1.9060        XDUB     14:29:07      00029166749TRDU1 
2,289      1.9060        XDUB     14:29:07      00029166748TRDU1 
2,280      1.9060        XDUB     14:42:33      00029166838TRDU1 
2,848      1.9080        XDUB     14:51:33      00029166876TRDU1 
1,808      1.9080        XDUB     14:51:33      00029166877TRDU1 
393       1.9020        XDUB     15:05:00      00029166935TRDU1 
4,695      1.9060        XDUB     15:12:44      00029166960TRDU1 
2,448      1.9060        XDUB     15:12:44      00029166959TRDU1 
2,825      1.9040        XDUB     15:25:50      00029167091TRDU1 
2,624      1.9020        XDUB     15:35:16      00029167289TRDU1 
2,747      1.9020        XDUB     15:40:50      00029167338TRDU1 
4,829      1.9080        XDUB     16:00:31      00029167719TRDU1 
2,705      1.9060        XDUB     16:00:31      00029167723TRDU1 
2,401      1.9040        XDUB     16:09:35      00029167836TRDU1 
2,510      1.9040        XDUB     16:18:28      00029168006TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,593      1.6120        XLON     08:51:27      00029165514TRDU1 
2,662      1.6080        XLON     09:15:54      00029165742TRDU1 
688       1.6080        XLON     09:45:53      00029165843TRDU1 
1,735      1.6080        XLON     09:45:53      00029165841TRDU1 
1,770      1.6120        XLON     10:30:57      00029166077TRDU1 
574       1.6120        XLON     10:30:57      00029166076TRDU1 
2,323      1.6080        XLON     10:40:14      00029166108TRDU1 
2,533      1.6060        XLON     11:30:45      00029166274TRDU1 
2,294      1.6000        XLON     11:54:16      00029166367TRDU1 
2,749      1.6020        XLON     11:54:16      00029166366TRDU1 
2,481      1.6100        XLON     13:16:17      00029166481TRDU1 
2,400      1.6100        XLON     13:45:03      00029166573TRDU1 
2,340      1.6100        XLON     14:17:26      00029166724TRDU1 
2,539      1.6100        XLON     14:34:42      00029166777TRDU1 
2,623      1.6100        XLON     14:42:32      00029166837TRDU1 
492       1.6100        XLON     14:42:32      00029166836TRDU1 
2,366      1.6080        XLON     15:12:51      00029166965TRDU1 
2,120      1.6060        XLON     15:13:11      00029166973TRDU1 
2,308      1.6060        XLON     15:13:11      00029166972TRDU1 
2,290      1.6100        XLON     15:56:52      00029167660TRDU1 
2,414      1.6080        XLON     16:06:15      00029167754TRDU1 
2,489      1.6060        XLON     16:09:36      00029167840TRDU1 
3,217      1.6100        XLON     16:28:21      00029168271TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343168 
EQS News ID:  1976159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976159&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
