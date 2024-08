UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company), hereby informs that UAB LitRanger, a company fully controlled by UAB TMV Capital, decided to not invest into the Company and to not continue its cooperation with the Company. The Company is planning to renew its communication and negotiations with other potential investors of the Company and will immediately inform about the progress of the process in accordance with the legal requirements. CEO Žana Kel