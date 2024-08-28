

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported first half profit before income tax from continuing operations of $69.4 million compared to a loss of $66.1 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.08 compared to a loss of $0.09. Profit from continuing operations, pre-exceptional, was $64.0 million compared to a loss of $4.36 million. Pre-exceptional profit per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.004.



For the six months ended 30 June 2024, revenue was up 25% at $391.7 million. Net gold revenue was $256.6 million compared to $192.1 million. Gold accounted for 66% and silver for 34% of the company's consolidated net revenue.



The company's outlook and 2024 overall full year guidance remains unchanged.



