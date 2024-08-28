

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said it welcomed the Delaware Supreme Court's decision to review the Delaware Superior Court's ruling permitting the introduction of plaintiffs' expert evidence at trial. Interlocutory reviews are typically granted only in exceptional cases, and GSK is pleased that the Supreme Court recognizes this situation as one of those exceptional circumstances.



The company noted that the scientific consensus continues to be that there is no consistent or reliable evidence linking ranitidine to an increased risk of cancer. Since 2019, 16 epidemiological studies involving over 1 million patients who used ranitidine have reinforced this consensus by showing no association between the drug and cancer risk.



The company said that the Delaware litigation will progress in parallel with the Delaware Supreme Court review. Alongside review by the Delaware Supreme Court, the Company will press additional defenses in the litigation, including failure to provide proof of use and proof of diagnosis requirements recently ordered by the Court.



