

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to a 5-day low of 1.1135 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 160.85 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1184 and 160.99, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro slipped to nearly a 4-week low of 0.8420 and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9402 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.8432 and 0.9411, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to more than a 1-month low of 1.6408, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.7856 and more than a 2-week low of 1.4996 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.6464, 1.7883 and 1.5031, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the greenback, 158.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.77 against the kiwi and 1.47 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News