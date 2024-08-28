Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - RaaB Family, the innovative leader in eco-friendly and non toxic baby products, celebrated a significant victory at this year's BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards. It was honoured the prestigious title Best Baby Playhouse, underscoring its commitment to safe, sustainable, and high-quality baby products.

The awards ceremony, held at the Royal Lake Club, brought together some of the most esteemed names in the parenting and baby product industry. The event was a moment of pride for RaaB Family as their founder, Randy, took the stage to accept the accolade.





During his acceptance speech, Randy expressed his gratitude, stating: "Thank you for this incredible honour. We are truly humbled to receive the award for Best Baby Playhouse. When we started this journey at RaaB Family, our goal was simple: to create a safe, high-quality, and eco-friendly product where babies could play, learn, and grow. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to their mission. We owe this award to the parents who trust us and the little ones who inspire us every day. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way. This award motivates us to keep innovating and bringing the best to families everywhere."

The BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards, an annual event since 2012, is a prestigious platform that recognises the best brands in the parenting industry, chosen by discerning parents across the country. The awards are a testament to the trust and quality that consumers place in the winning brands, and RaaB Family's recognition solidifies its position as a top choice for parents who prioritise both safety and sustainability.

RaaB Family's product line focuses on eco-friendly playhouses that are designed to create secure and nurturing environments for children. These innovative playhouses are crafted with materials that are free from traditional wood, eliminating concerns about toxins such as formaldehyde. The brand's commitment to sustainability ensures that each playhouse not only meets but exceeds industry safety standards, providing peace of mind for parents.

With this award, RaaB Family continues to lead the way in offering eco-friendly, non-toxic playhouses for babies. Their dedication to quality and sustainability makes their playhouses a preferred choice for parents who prioritise both their children's safety and the well-being of the planet.

About RaaB Family:

RaaB Family is a pioneering Singapore brand committed to creating eco-friendly, non-toxic baby products. The company's range of innovative products ensures safe, toxin-free environments where children can play, learn, and grow. For more information, visit https://www.raab.com.my/ or https://raab.com.sg/.

About BabyTalk:

BabyTalk, Malaysia's top baby, pregnancy and parenting magazine has been a faithful companion to thousands of parents and parents-to-be since 2012. It's interesting and informative contents have been indispensable to both new and experienced mothers, updating them on the latest products and services, as well as expert advice by professionals. Now an integrated media comprising digital, print and social, BabyTalk continues to be the go-to media for mothers seeking essential resources on all things baby, kids, pregnancy and parenting, allowing them to make informed decisions that positively impact them and their families. For more information on BabyTalk, please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com.

