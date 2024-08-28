MacPaw Reveals 80% of EU iOS Users Open to Third-Party App Stores

Conducted by MacPaw's Setapp Mobile product team, the "iOS Market Insights for EU" explores the new opportunities for users and developers in third-party app marketplaces

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, today released its new report, "iOS Market Insights for EU." The study, conducted by MacPaw's alternative app marketplace Setapp Mobile, surveyed over 1,200 iOS users across various European Union countries, including France, Germany, and Spain.

The report reveals significant user dissatisfaction with current app discovery and management on iOS devices, with 25% of users struggling to even evaluate an app's value before downloading it. However, the research highlights a significant opportunity: 80% of surveyed users expressed interest in trying a third-party app store. This sentiment is mirrored by developers, with 60% indicating a willingness to list their apps on platforms outside the official App Store.

"Understanding what users want surrounding app discovery and distribution is crucial," said Mykola Savin, Director of Product Management at MacPaw. "It's not just about experience - it's about fostering a thriving app developer ecosystem. By providing insights into user needs, our research empowers developers across the EU to create app experiences that truly resonate with today's market demands."

Key findings include:

Current users are looking to do more with their app experiences

With thousands of new apps introduced to the App Store daily, users are overwhelmed and underserved by the current options available.

Nearly 40% of users are frustrated by restricted free features in apps, essentially requiring in-app purchases for full functionality. A nearly equal number (38%) report uncertainty around app security and data privacy.

Unclear information is hindering the user experience. About 20% of users find current app descriptions lacking in clarity, making it hard to understand an app's purpose and benefits. Additionally, nearly 20% report that excessive search results make it difficult to find specific apps.

Despite low awareness, users are open to alternatives

There is a clear appetite for alternative app stores among EU users, with 80% expressing interest in exploring new options. However, only 43% of those surveyed were even aware of Apple's policy of allowing third-party app stores.

App quality tops the list for users considering alternative marketplaces (54%), with positive user reviews (38%) and lower cost for paid apps (37%) also standing out as priorities. 35% of users also ranked secure payments as a crucial feature for apps outside the official App Store.

MacPaw's research coincides with a critical shift in the European digital landscape: the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March 2024. This legislation from the European Commission aims to create a fairer and more competitive app market. Notably, the DMA requires Apple to allow European iPhone users to download apps from sources beyond the official App Store.

MacPaw unveiled Setapp Mobile in February 2024, initially through an invite-only beta in the EU. Launching this fall as an open beta, Setapp Mobile promises a more integrated user experience for iPhone users. This innovative platform offers a single subscription for a curated selection of high-quality apps. By streamlining software discovery and management, Setapp Mobile aims to simplify users' app experiences.

About the research

To better understand iOS market insights, the Setapp team at MacPaw surveyed 1,227 iPhone users from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain in 2024. Participants ranged from 16 to 65 years old and had purchased app subscriptions in the past six months.

To supplement this research, the Setapp team also used data from their 2023 Mac Developer Survey. This broader report included over 700 respondents across 40 countries.

To read the full "iOS Market Insights for EU" report, please visit: https://app.setapp.com/ios-market-insights

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

