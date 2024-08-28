NAOMI CAMPBELL ANNOUNCED AS BOSS WATCHES AND JEWELLERY BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR AW24

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Watches and Jewellery welcomes British activist, fashion powerhouse and supermodel, Naomi Campbell, as brand ambassador for its Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign.

An icon that needs no introduction, Naomi is known world-over as a groundbreaking force in the fashion world and a pioneer of empowerment and inclusivity.

With a legendary career that spans decades, Naomi continues her longstanding friendship with the German fashion house by proudly becoming the face of the watch and jewellery category in 2024 - following on from her runway and campaign appearances for the brand, and the release of the BOSS x Naomi capsule collection earlier this year.

Inspired by the fluid lines of classic cars, Naomi wears the new BOSS Grand Tour watch for Her, designed to capture the essence and precision of sporting sophistication. The meticulously crafted curved case, five-link tapered bracelet and feminine, rich dial adds to the luxury athletic feel, capturing the essence of the confident, strong and determined BOSS woman. Like Naomi, she chooses her own path and is her own BOSS.

The Grand Tour pairs with the new Double B Jewellery collection, featuring an eye-catching emblem that echoes the true BOSS spirit: having the power to make bold life choices, and being unafraid to make a statement.

The BOSS Watch & Jewellery collection is produced and distributed by MGI Luxury Group.

About Movado

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE, and SCUDERIA FERRARI watches worldwide, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

The Fall Winter 2024 watch and jewellery collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from HUGO BOSS and is distributed globally through Movado's wholly owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the offer. The world of BOSS can be experienced in over 489 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 131 countries at around 7,800 points of sale and online in 73 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 19,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.2 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

