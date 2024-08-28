Tineco, the brand of smart floor cleaners and vacuum cleaners, has organized some unmissable offers to mark the return to routine after the holidays. Four floor cleaners on promotion on Amazon offer the best of its portfolio to users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828630032/en/

Back-to-school Deals from Tineco (Graphic: Business Wire)

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5: the smart and lightweight floor cleaner

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is the brand's smart floor cleaner that offers the possibility of easily and quickly removing any type of dirt on the floor, both wet and dry.

FLOOR ONE S5 is easy to handle, has a flexible head design, weighs 4.5 kg and has an ergonomic handle. The floor cleaner uses iLoop Smart Sensor technology, capable of eliminating any cleaning problem by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues. It has a battery life of 35 minutes, and has two water tanks: one dedicated to dirty water and the other for clean water.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from 29 August to 4 September at a price of €319 (original price: €389

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: to clean under furniture

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the brand's new wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a unique peculiarity: it is able to fold 180° degrees, so as to reach any surface, whether it is cleaning under a piece of furniture, in a corner, or in any hidden part of the house.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, including the iLoop Smart Sensor, the MHCBS self-cleaning system and pouch cells, TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a considerable and improved autonomy of 40 minutes.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a renewed design: the clean water tank is positioned above the brush, and has a height of only 13 cm when fully extended. Additionally, Tineco's new three-chamber dirty water separation system effectively separates solids, liquids and air, isolating dirt to protect the engine and maintaining maximum cleaning power even in a horizontal position.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon from 29 August to 4 September at a price of €479 (original price: €599

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro: for those looking for unique performance

As a flagship product of the FLOOR ONE series, the S7 Pro offers a highly efficient cleaning process for even the most difficult to clean floors, simultaneously vacuuming and mopping in one pass, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt.

Tineco's MHCBS (Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System) guarantees even greater cleaning: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. Combined with the use of clean water, the effective recycling of dirty water and the roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, brush drying time is reduced and dirty water residues are minimal. This means that the bacteria have no chance to spread. This centrifugal drying process is also used during the self-cleaning of the S7 Pro to prevent the formation and spread of mold and bacteria in the device itself.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is on offer on Amazon and on the Tineco store from 29 August to 4 September at a price of €549 (original price: €719

TINECO iFloor 5 Breeze Complete: lightweight and at an unbeatable price

The iFloor 5 Breeze Complete has a lightweight and easy to handle design, weighing less than 5kg, so it is easy to maneuver and use for more thorough cleaning. The rollers are self-reflective, which means they clean themselves automatically during use, preventing them from retaining dirt and odors.

This model is equipped with an 800ml clean water tank and a 750ml dirty water tank. This means that large surfaces can be cleaned without having to frequently fill and empty the tanks. Battery life is approximately 35 minutes.

TINECO iFloor 5 Breeze Complete is on offer on Amazon from 29 August to 4 September at a price of €239 (starting price: €299

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828630032/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com