

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago amid a rebound in exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 6.5 billion in July from SEK 5.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, there was a surplus of SEK 8.1 billion.



The value of both exports and imports recovered by almost 6.0 percent in July compared to last year. Exports were 5.9 percent higher, and imports climbed by 5.7 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.7 billion in July, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 7.7 billion in July, compared to SEK 7.5 billion in the previous month.



