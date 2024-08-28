DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.2132 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42855927 CODE: E127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 343244 EQS News ID: 1976429 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976429&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)