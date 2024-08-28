VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.4675
|0.5500
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.3910
|0.4600
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2295
|0.2700
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3060
|0.3600
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3145
|0.3700
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.3060
|0.3600
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0680
|0.0800
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Sustainable European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2805
|0.3300
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|28/08/2024
|04/09/2024
|05/09/2024
|11/09/2024
