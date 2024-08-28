Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 09:42 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

ISINFund NameNet AmountGross AmountCurrencyAnnouncement DateEx DateRecord DatePayment Date
NL0009272749VanEck AEX UCITS ETF0.46750.5500EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009272756VanEck AMX UCITS ETF0.39100.4600EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009272764VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.22950.2700EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009272772VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.30600.3600EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009272780VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.31450.3700EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009690239VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.30600.3600EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0009690247VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF0.06800.0800EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0010408704VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.14450.1700EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0010731816VanEck Sustainable European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.28050.3300EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024
NL0011683594VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.26350.3100EUR28/08/202404/09/202405/09/202411/09/2024

© 2024 PR Newswire
