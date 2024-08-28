Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 09:46 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Advances Diversity and Inclusion in Medical Education

8

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in medical education, establishing itself as a leader in creating a learning environment that mirrors the global nature of modern healthcare. Housing professionals from over 77 nationalities, KFSHRC cultivates a vibrant culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing, sparking creativity and innovation essential for excellence in healthcare.

As a hub for knowledge exchange, KFSHRC attracts educators and learners from diverse backgrounds, enriching the educational experience and preparing professionals for a globalized healthcare environment. For instance, KFSHRC Jeddah accommodates a diversified workforce from countries with different professional development and certification traditions by facilitating International Equivalency through accredited certification programs, skills-based courses, and formal university-based courses.

KFSHRC actively engages in cultural exchange initiatives, hosting international delegates and participating in global conferences. Notably, the institution's involvement in the 2023 Association for Health Education in Europe Conference in Glasgow underscores its commitment to global collaboration and the exchange of best practices in healthcare education.

Additionally, through comprehensive orientation programs and wellness activities, KFSHRC ensures trainees feel supported from the start of their residency. By embracing diverse cultural practices and medical approaches, KFSHRC prepares its healthcare professionals to provide high-quality care globally.

By fostering collaboration and mutual respect, KFSHRC ensures its diverse workforce can thrive and innovate, driving its global healthcare and medical education leadership.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c1602-ebc0-4d42-a597-a8a4ab62d4dd


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.