Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.08.2024 09:49 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Aug-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 210.6407 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71557 
CODE: JPXU LN 
ISIN: LU1646359882 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1646359882 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPXU LN 
Sequence No.:  343299 
EQS News ID:  1976543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976543&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.