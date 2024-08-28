DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6154 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29586360 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 343343 EQS News ID: 1976631 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

