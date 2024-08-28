DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.4733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 845504 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 343301 EQS News ID: 1976547 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 28, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)