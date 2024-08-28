Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Amid the growing number of global data security incidents, the importance of enterprise data protection has become increasingly prominent. To address this challenge, TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, officially launched its BBS integrated backup solution, offering comprehensive data backup solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

This integrated backup solution combines a professional storage management system, a suite of backup software tools, and a hardware platform, achieving deep integration without the need for additional software costs. Backup tasks and storage capacity are unlimited. Whether the data is from employee PCs, physical servers, or virtual machines, the TerraMaster Backup Server offers a one-stop enterprise data backup service.

The core components of the BBS suite include Centralized Backup, TerraSync, Duple Backup, CloudSync, and Snapshot. Together, these components form a robust data protection barrier. Centralized Backup is responsible for centralizing the backup of internal enterprise data, TerraSync enables data synchronization, Duple Backup handles offsite disaster recovery, CloudSync provides cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and Snapshot is used to defend against ransomware attacks.

BBS Key Features

Flexible Combination and Full-Scenario Deployment

The advantages of TerraMaster's integrated backup solution lie in its flexible combination and full-scenario deployment capabilities. It allows for free combination based on different application scenarios and company sizes, enabling the implementation of various backup strategies. Additionally, its deployment is simple and efficient, featuring a graphical user interface that requires no learning curve, significantly reducing the management and maintenance costs for enterprises. Moreover, the solution boasts robust security features, capable of handling backup needs for millions of files and offering various security strategies.

For companies of different sizes, TerraMaster provides tailored solutions. Companies with fewer than 50 employees can use Centralized Backup or TerraSync to back up PCs to TNAS, with Duple Backup replicating the data to local or remote TNAS. Companies with 50-100 employees can synchronize branch office data to the central server at headquarters using TerraSync and continuously back up the data to remote TNAS servers and the cloud using Duple Backup. Large enterprises with 100-200 employees can use Centralized Backup to back up PCs, servers, and virtual machines to the TNAS central server, with backups to a remote TNAS server as well.

The upcoming release of the next-generation TOS 6 system, integrated with the BBS full-scenario backup solution, is specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises, delivering an unprecedented upgrade experience. This operating system features a brand-new user interaction model, offering a complete transformation from the inside out. Moreover, TOS 6 enhances security protection mechanisms by introducing the SPC function, ensuring that users' data is stored more securely and reliably. Notably, TOS 6 is fully compatible with the Ubuntu root file system, making it a more familiar and easier-to-maintain operating system for a broad range of users.

The launch of TerraMaster BBS integrated backup suite, paired with the new TOS 6 system, undoubtedly provides enterprises with a more comprehensive and efficient data protection solution in the digital and information era. Whether considering cost, efficiency, or security, the TerraMaster BBS suite is poised to become one of the best data backup solutions for enterprises.

https://www.terra-master.com/global/bbs

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

