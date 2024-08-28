

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday after a measure of French consumer confidence for August matched expectations at 92.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points, or 0.40 percent, at 7,596 after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



All eyes now remain on AI darling Nvidia, which will release its fiscal second quarter results after the close of U.S. trading later in the day.



The highly anticipated earnings report will provide a key test for the AI demand story.



Traders also look ahead to the release of Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending for July on Friday, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Economists currently expect the report to show the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 2.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News