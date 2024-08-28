



BENGALURU, INDIA, Aug 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - As India rises as a leading hub for technological innovation, the 12th Global Edition of the World CX Summit and Awards, hosted by Trescon, will examine the evolving customer experience (CX) landscape. Scheduled for 19 September at JW Marriott Hotel, UB city, Bengaluru, this summit will gather over 200+ top-notch CX Leaders & Marketing enthusiasts will be sharing actionable insights and discuss successful use cases that are shaping the future of CX.In light of the recent technological disruptions, including a significant outage that impacted millions of users, and the challenges faced across different industrial verticals, the importance of resilience, effective crisis management, and clear customer communication has become increasingly evident. The summit will address these issues by offering valuable insights into managing crisis effectively and enhancing customer trust through strategic innovations and best practices.Attendees will participate in high-impact sessions, including keynotes, panel discussions and conference, all aimed at advancing the CX landscape through a blend of emerging customer experience solutions and best practices designed to address current challenges and foster future progress.WorldCXSummit features a dynamic agenda covering essential topics, from implementing strategic generative AI to integrating data analysis, enhancing human-like interactions through Conversational AI, interpreting customer feedback, and more.Among the notable speakers at the event are:- Gurpreet Jolly, Head - Customer Experience and Service Delivery, AJIO (Reliance Retail Ltd.)- Shruthi Bopaiah, Executive Vice President & Head - Customer Obsession, Axis Bank- Satish Patil, Director CX, Samsung Electronics- Vishal Bhatia, Chief Digital Officer, Canara Bank- Deepak Maloo, AVP, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & Restaurant Experience, Swiggy- Avijit Mohapatra, Head of Flipkart Customer Experience Transformation, Flipkart- Vindhya Shanmugam, Senior Director - CX Growth, Myntra- Priya Chakravarthy, Vice President - Experience, BluSmart- Nikhil Godbole, Group Head of Customer Service, Jupiter- Rahul Poddar, Country Head Martech, Narayana Health- Rahul Garg, Head - CX, Games 24x7- Deepak Nayak, Sr Vice President - Customer Experience, Gameskraft"Customer experience is no longer just a touchpoint but a strategic pillar that drives competitive advantage. The World CX Summit offers a platform where thought leaders and innovators will gather to discuss and demonstrate how superior customer service can be achieved and sustained," stated Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon. He further added, "By examining real-world use cases and emerging technologies, we will collectively advance our understanding of how to create memorable and impactful customer experiences that foster long-term loyalty,"Sharing the importance of the summit, Aalok R Pradhan, Head - Customer Delight, CX, COE - Digital & AI at TVS said, "World CX Summit in my opinion is a platform which can be leveraged by major CX professionals. This summit aims at new edge CX practices as well as the best-in-class products for CX professional to assess and up their game."The event will also showcase the much awaited World CX Awards, spotlighting and celebrating the pioneering achievements of the nation's foremost CX professionals. This segment will honour outstanding leadership and exceptional contributions across various sectors, marking a prominent celebration for the "Top 100 CX Leaders Awards" and "Top Marketing Leaders".