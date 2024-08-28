Anzeige
28.08.2024
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 27 August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 27 August 2024 708.70 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 697.38 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

28 August 2024


