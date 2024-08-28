Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
28.08.2024 12:12 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 27-August-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

515.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue

519.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 27-August-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

356.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue

361.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 27-August-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

320.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue

320.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


