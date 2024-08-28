Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
11,02511,08513:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 12:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q2 2024 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's second quarter 2024 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 CEST.

Attend by Webcast:

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:

GOGL Q2 2024 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q2 2024 Conferance Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q2 2024 - Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa6dd366-16c5-419e-ad59-8b313d046fd8)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.