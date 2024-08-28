

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday while the dollar ticked up as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading due later in the week for more clarity on the size of a likely September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $2,510.60 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,544.85.



The dollar tried to regain some ground, after having hit its lowest in more than a year against a basket of peers.



Traders look ahead to the release of Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending for July on Friday, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Economists currently expect the report to show the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 2.5 percent.



The annual rate of core consumer price is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.



With inflation nearly defeated and the job market cooling, the inflation reading could impact expectations for how quickly the Fed cuts rates.



During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the 'time has come for policy to adjust' but noted the 'timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News