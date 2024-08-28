DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces AI and Tech Revenue

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has achieved revenue of approximately $1.3 million, with expense of $821K with a gross profit margin of approximately 37% from its IT services in Korea, in the first half of 2024. This strong financial performance underscores the Company's ability to navigate and thrive within a dynamic and competitive market landscape, reinforcing the effectiveness of its 'deep and narrow' strategic approach.

The success of the company's AI/Tech division is further highlighted by the continued execution of the Company's 'land and expand' strategy, particularly with its key clients in the services, finance, and public sectors (see press release dated February 15, 2024). By focusing on strengthening and expanding these critical partnerships, Datametrex has demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are incredibly proud of the progress Datametrex has made. This achievement reflects our strategic focus and the strength of our relationships with major clients. As we continue to build on this foundation, we are confident in our ability to sustain this positive trajectory and deliver even greater value to our shareholders and partners."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

