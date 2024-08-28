Acquisition facilitates StatLab's plans to expand the scope of its business throughout Europe.

StatLab Medical Products ("StatLab"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Diapath S.p.A. ("Diapath"), a prominent Italian manufacturer of histology and cytology products and equipment. The integration of Diapath, with its highly innovative equipment offerings, manufacturing capabilities, and established customer base across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, positions StatLab to expand its market access, unlocking significant potential for growth and enhancing its global leadership.

Diapath's equipment portfolio, which includes tissue processors, stainers, embedding centers, and microtomes, is underpinned by its innovative development process and cutting-edge Italian design and quality, resulting in a differentiated product set that resonates with customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon closing, Diapath founder Vladimiro Bergamini will transition to a senior advisor role at StatLab, and Chief Operating Officer Alberto Battistel will join StatLab's executive leadership team and help steer the Diapath business unit as its Managing Director.

"This combination is a pivotal milestone in our strategy to manufacture the full array of products supporting the entire anatomic pathology workflow," said Sung-Dae Hong, CEO of StatLab. "Our partnership with Diapath will provide an opportunity to expand their equipment brand throughout global markets, including the U.S. The combination will also enhance StatLab's European market access for slides, cassettes, and printers, driving our product innovation and manufacturing excellence to the next level. I'm excited to welcome Alberto and the talented Diapath team to StatLab and continue to build upon the legacy Vladimiro and his family have developed over the past three decades."

Headquartered in Martinengo, near Bergamo, Italy, Diapath was founded in 1997 by Vladimiro Bergamini. Over the past 27 years, focused investments have enabled the business to expand beyond consumables manufacturing and into the design, development, and production of a variety of core histology instruments.

Diapath's equipment portfolio, which includes tissue processors, stainers, embedding centers, and microtomes, is underpinned by its innovative development process and cutting-edge Italian design and quality, resulting in a differentiated product set that resonates with customers. The Diapath Donatello automatic tissue processor won a prestigious A'Design Award for Scientific Instruments, and the T-Filler Automatic Formalin dispenser protects technicians from chemical exposure while ensuring specimens receive the correct ratio of formalin. In addition to their strong Italian presence, Diapath's subsidiaries support focused growth of Diapath products to laboratories in Germany and France.

"The decision to join StatLab is driven by our shared commitment to growth and innovation to meet customer needs," said Vladimiro Bergamini, CEO President of Diapath. "Our combined company will be uniquely positioned to further expand Diapath's brand and business, together transforming the anatomic pathology market through innovative development and manufacturing. I'm looking forward to the work my team will do with Dae and StatLab to leverage our combined global manufacturing capabilities to capture new business opportunities."

About StatLab Medical Products

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care since 1976. We offer an extensive portfolio of self-manufactured consumables and labeling and tracking equipment from eight manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. Our global operational footprint powered by over 600 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. Learn more at StatLab.com.

About Diapath

Diapath is a leading Italian company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced histology and cytology instruments and consumables. With nearly three decades of experience, Diapath is committed to innovation and excellence, offering cutting-edge solutions that redefine laboratory processes to ensure increasingly reliable diagnostics for better cancer care. Our products, distinguished by their Italian design and quality, range from processors and stainers to embedding centers and more, supporting the entire anatomic pathology workflow. Dedicated to enhancing histological research and diagnostics, Diapath continues to set industry standards with a focus on quality and innovation. Learn more at Diapath.com.

Contacts:

Jessica Baer

jbaer@statlab.com

630-346-1659