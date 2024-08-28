

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $66 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.525 billion from $3.678 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $66 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.525 Bln vs. $3.678 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.25



