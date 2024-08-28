Former Chief Commercial Officer at Hearst UK assumes newly created role with responsibility for all business outside North America

Captify, the leading provider of real-time audiences and insights fuelled by Search Intelligence, today announced the appointment of industry leader Jane Wolfson to the position of President, International. In this newly created role, Wolfson will oversee Captify's commercial business outside of North America, including responsibility for the commercial teams in the UK and Australia. Wolfson, who will be based in London, will start her role on 17th September, and report directly to Captify CEO, Mike Welch.

"I'm delighted to welcome a leader of Jane's calibre to Captify," said Welch. "She will lead our next phase of growth in our home market of the UK, our key Australian market, and be responsible for cultivating future growth internationally. Jane's experience from her leadership roles at agencies and publishers, as well as her industry relationships in the UK, make her the ideal leader to drive our international business forward.

Wolfson brings a wealth of leadership experience in the digital advertising industry, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Hearst UK, where she was responsible for leading the commercial arm of Hearst UK and Hearst Global Solutions, driving advertising revenue and media partnerships across 20 iconic multi-platform brands. She has held a number of leadership positions including at media agency Initiative, part of IPG Group. In 2020, she was named as one of Ad Age's 20 Women to Watch in Europe and has been recognised in Campaign's Top 10 Commercial Chiefs.

"I am thrilled to be joining Captify at a pivotal time in its growth journey and look forward to working with the brilliant team both in the UK and Internationally," said Wolfson, "Captify's differentiated solutions, uniquely powered by Search Intelligence, deliver unparalleled consumer insights, giving marketers a competitive advantage. I can't wait to partner and collaborate with current and future clients, through Captify's solutions"

In addition to this vast industry experience, Wolfson also holds a number of volunteer and charity focused roles both inside and outside the industry, including serving as the current chair of the PPA Next Generation Board, on the NSPCC Childline board, as well as sitting as a Board trustee for Ovarian Cancer Action. She is also a member of WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications), and will be a judge for Campaign's upcoming Media Week Awards.

Wolfson joins Captify on the heels of former InMobi ANZ Country Manager Jaclyn Hadida's appointment as the new Managing Director for Captify Australia. Hadida will now report directly to Wolfson.

About Captify

As the largest holder of onsite search data outside the walled gardens, Captify is the leader in real-time audiences and insights, fueled by Search Intelligence. Captify's solutions power pre-campaign strategy, programmatic activation, and unique measurement for the world's biggest brands.

Connecting searches from over 3 million websites globally, Captify helps brands understand consumer interests, motivations and mindsets. Search behaviour provides a view into consumer intent, which is then made actionable through machine learning technology. Search Intelligence fuels flexible, cookie-based and cookieless, omnichannel solutions, to bring brands new, real-time audiences, publishers greater yield and consumers the most relevant digital experiences.

