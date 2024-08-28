Adcore Inc.: Adcore Appointed by Munro Footwear Group to Lead Performance Marketing

One of Australia's Leading Footwear Retailers with 10+ Brands

Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading E-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that it has been appointed by Munro Footwear Group to lead performance marketing, one of Australia's largest footwear retailers with over 10+ brands.

Adcore's leading technology and expertise will propel Munro Footwear Group's digital marketing efforts in engaging their loyal customer base. Powered by Adcore's cutting edge Feeditor app to optimize and curate creative feeds, Adcore will manage Munro Footwear Group's campaigns for their extensive list of products to maximize performance across various digital channels.

Omri Brill, Adore CEO and Founder, commented " We are thrilled to be working with Munro Footwear Group, a leading footwear retailer in Australia. Our team's long track record of success in performance marketing and empowering E-commerce clients to effectively engage their customers will be essential in partnering with Munro Footwear Group to achieve their goals." Mr. Brill continued "Our proprietary technology will enhance the brand's message through creating impactful digital experiences that resonate with their many loyal customers."

Munro Footwear Group Head of Marketing Amy Baird commented "Partnering with Adcore marks an exciting chapter for Munro Footwear Group. We look forward to leveraging Adcore's expertise coupled with their E-commerce technologies to strengthen our brand presence and further drive our ambitious E-commerce growth goals."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

