

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mood remains cautious as markets wait for earnings update from chipmaker NVIDIA to reassess the outlook on the technology sector and more specifically the AI trade. Lingering anxiety ahead of PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. and flash inflation readings from Euro Area on Friday also weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading close to the flatline. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index rallied amidst the Dollar's resurgence. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined amidst renewed concerns about global oil demand. Gold prices declined amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,266.20, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,627.70, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,839.45, up 0.76% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,333.56, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,606.71, up 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,929.25, up 0.62% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,376.50, up 0.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,071.40, up 0.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,837.43, down 0.40% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,692.45, down 1.02%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1128, down 0.50% GBP/USD at 1.3224, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 144.46, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6789, down 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.3459, up 0.15% Dollar Index at 100.99, up 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.820%, down 0.39% Germany at 2.2425%, down 1.60% France at 2.968%, down 1.30% U.K. at 4.0120%, up 0.27% Japan at 0.900%, up 0.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $77.48, down 1.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $74.25, down 1.69%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,541.20, down 0.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,771.73, down 4.14% Ethereum at $2,517.99, down 4.67% BNB at $543.53, down 1.31% Solana at $146.97, down 4.74% XRP at $0.5779, down 1.50%.



