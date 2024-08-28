

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are looking ahead to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East as Israel carried out raids and airstrikes on the West Bank.



The early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open significantly lower.



Oil held steady and gold dipped in the Asian trading session.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 41.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday modestly higher. The Dow inched up 9.98 points or less than tenth of a percent to 41,250.50, the Nasdaq rose 29.05 points or 0.2 percent to 17,754.82 and the S&P 500 edged up 8.96 points or 0.2 percent to 5,625.80.



On the economic front, the Survey of Business Uncertainty for August will be issued at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Sales Growth was up 3.90 percent.



Two-year Treasury Floating Rate Note or FRN auction and the five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 4.6 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were down 1.6 million barrels.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation hosted by the Stanford Club of Georgia and the Stanford Black Alumni Association-Atlanta at 6.00 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.40 percent to 2,837.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.02 percent to 17,692.45.



Japanese markets eked out. The Nikkei average edged up 0.22 percent to 38,371.76 while the broader Topix index settled 0.42 percent higher at 2,692.12. Australian markets ended on a flat note.



