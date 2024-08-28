nowutalk Launches AI-Powered Voice Navigation for Easier Digital Interaction

Humanize Your App With nowutalk AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / nowutalk, a voice-first technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its AI-powered voice navigation tool, designed to enable effortless navigation and interaction on websites and apps. Starting today, users and businesses can pre-register for early access to nowutalk's innovative product, which aims to humanize digital experiences through voice commands and intelligent interaction. With nowutalk, users can:

Navigate essential app functions: search, retrieve info, or adjust settings

Fill forms quickly with voice commands and memory

Operate apps entirely by voice on the go

Ease navigation for first-time users, reducing frustration

Configure sites and apps with voice commands

nowutalk humanizes every app and website, bringing voice and intelligence to digital experiences.

"nowutalk redefines how people interact with web and mobile apps," says Serge Beck, CEO of nowutalk. "By adding intelligence and dialogue-based interaction to any app or website, nowutalk makes user engagement intuitive. For e-commerce, it enhances the sales process by guiding users, answering questions, and driving conversions. Humanize your app with nowutalk."

nowutalk offers an easy-to-integrate API/SDK for website and mobile application developers, along with a browser extension for end users. This technology creates a voice-controlled interface, making websites and apps accessible to more people. The technology learns from each interaction, continuously improving the user experience.

"In the future, all interfaces will be dynamically generated for each user, tailored to their needs, and fully voice-navigated," says Roman Kagan, CTO of nowutalk. "With nowutalk, we're bringing legacy apps and websites into the new era, transforming them into personalized, intuitive experiences that make technology accessible to everyone."

Starting today, users and businesses interested in early access to nowutalk can pre-register on the official website, www.nowutalk.ai. Early adopters will benefit from exclusive features and personalized onboarding.

Contact Information

Caroline McNally

Chief Marketing Officer

pr@nowutalk.ai

SOURCE: nowutalk.ai

