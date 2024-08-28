Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING), a leading provider in the renewable energy sector announces subsidiary Boston Solar has completed a significant solar energy project for Excel Academy Charter School's East Boston Campus.

The project features two rooftop-mounted systems with a combined capacity of 107.67 kW DC, expected to generate 118,984 kWh in the first year alone. This installation will appreciably reduce the school's reliance on grid energy, strengthening its sustainability efforts while lowering operational costs.

Singlepoint CEO, Wil Ralston, commented, "By adopting renewable energy, Excel Academy is taking a proactive step in supporting environmental responsibility, while triggering new solar interest from additional educational institutions in the region. We are grateful for Boston Solar's ascending competitive position as we continue to strengthen our commitment to building long-term shareholder value."

Boston Solar President, Michael Morlino, added, "This initiative exemplifies our dedication to supporting local educational institutions in achieving their sustainability objectives while reducing operational costs. When schools can lower their expenses, they can reallocate additional resources to delivering the high-quality education every student deserves."

Excel Academy Charter School, founded in 2003, is dedicated to providing a high-quality education to students from East Boston, Chelsea, and nearby communities through an open public lottery. The East Boston campus serves a predominantly low-income and Latinx student body, working to overcome social and educational barriers. By investing in solar energy, Excel Academy not only advances its mission of preparing students for success in high school, college, and beyond but also demonstrates a commitment to creating a more sustainable and equitable future for its community.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.



SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements". These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of SinglePoint's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

