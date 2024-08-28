

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by less than a tenth of a percent.



Traders may continue to stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of fiscal second quarter results from market leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.



Shares of Nvidia jumped by 1.5 percent on Tuesday, regaining ground after tumbling by 2.3 percent during Monday's session.



Traders are also looking ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department report on personal income and spending in the month of July, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Economists currently expect the annual rate of consumer price growth to inch up to 2.6 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June, while the annual rate of core consumer price is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.



While the data is not likely to affect optimism the Fed will lower rates next month, it could impact expectations for how quickly the central bank cuts rates.



During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the 'time has come for policy to adjust' but noted the 'timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.'



Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow crept up to a new record closing high.



The major averages all finished the day modestly higher. The Dow inched up 9.98 points or less than tenth of a percent to 41,250.50, the Nasdaq rose 29.05 points or 0.2 percent to 17,754.82 and the S&P 500 edged up 8.96 points or 0.2 percent to 5,625.80.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.0 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.14 to $74.39 a barrel after tumbling $1.89 to $75.53 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,528.90, down $24 compared to the previous session's close of $2,552.90. On Tuesday, gold edged down $2.30.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.72 yen compared to the 143.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1107 compared to yesterday's $1.1184.



