

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Lindy Biosciences announced Wednesday a multi-target exclusive global licensing agreement and strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NVS).



The collaboration will focus on transitioning select innovative medicines from the Novartis portfolio to convenient, self-administered subcutaneous injections using Lindy Biosciences' proprietary microglassification suspension technology.



By delivering high concentrations of biologics, this technology significantly increases the maximum dose that can be administered in a single subcutaneous injection. This has the potential to reduce healthcare costs while also improving patient comfort, convenience, and treatment compliance.



The agreement's financial terms include an upfront payment of $20 million to Lindy Biosciences. Lindy Biosciences is also eligible to receive up to $934 million in additional payments across multiple targets upon achieving certain regulatory, development and commercial milestones as well as tiered single-digit royalties on net sales.



