Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karpowership Partners with World Bank to Close Gender Gap in Africa's Energy Sector

Karpowership has announced a partnership with the World Bank's Women in Energy Network Africa initiative (WEN-Africa) to increase female employment in Africa's energy sector.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --This new partnership aims to advance gender equality within Africa's energy sector, bolstering employment opportunities for women across at least ten countries and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Karpowership engineering team aboard the 450MW Osman Khan Powership in Sekondi, Ghana

Aligned with the World Bank's 2024-2030 Gender Strategy, this initiative focuses on four key pillars: enhancing female employment, promoting professional development and retention, advocating for policy reforms, and strengthening STEM education for girls.

Zeynep Harezi Yilmaz, Karpowership's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are excited to partner with the World Bank to expand opportunities for women and to strengthen our social impact. This collaboration underscores our commitment to gender equity, and we must address gender-specific barriers which hinder women's involvement in business, by increasing the number of women studying and creating pathways for women to thrive professionally."

"We are pleased to officially partner with Karpowership and join together on our mission to accelerate gender equality and promote inclusive economic growth by enhancing women's participation in Africa's energy future," said Fowzia Hassan, Task Team Leader of WEN-Africa and Senior Energy Operations Officer at the World Bank.

Under the partnership, Karpowership has committed to several targets across the four pillars, ranging from providing career counselling sessions for female staff, internships, vocational training and scholarship programs for female students, and gender-inclusive staff policies.

About Karpowership

With over 25 years of experience in the floating power plant industry, Karpowership is a leading provider of fast, flexible, cleaner and reliable energy solutions worldwide. With a global installed capacity exceeding 7,000 MW and operating across 19 countries, including 10 in Africa, Karpowership delivers energy security through its signature Powerships and onshore plants, alongside a fleet of floating LNG infrastructure.

About World Bank WEN-Africa

WEN-Africa is an initiative launched under the World Bank's 2024-2030 Gender Strategy, focused on increasing female representation in Africa's energy sector. It aims to establish a robust women's network, facilitate policy discussions, and empower women in technical and leadership roles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491622/Karpowership_Ghana.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404491/Karpowership_Logo.jpg

Karpowership_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-partners-with-world-bank-to-close-gender-gap-in-africas-energy-sector-302232935.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.