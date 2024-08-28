Karpowership Partners with World Bank to Close Gender Gap in Africa's Energy Sector

Karpowership has announced a partnership with the World Bank's Women in Energy Network Africa initiative (WEN-Africa) to increase female employment in Africa's energy sector.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --This new partnership aims to advance gender equality within Africa's energy sector, bolstering employment opportunities for women across at least ten countries and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Aligned with the World Bank's 2024-2030 Gender Strategy, this initiative focuses on four key pillars: enhancing female employment, promoting professional development and retention, advocating for policy reforms, and strengthening STEM education for girls.

Zeynep Harezi Yilmaz, Karpowership's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are excited to partner with the World Bank to expand opportunities for women and to strengthen our social impact. This collaboration underscores our commitment to gender equity, and we must address gender-specific barriers which hinder women's involvement in business, by increasing the number of women studying and creating pathways for women to thrive professionally."

"We are pleased to officially partner with Karpowership and join together on our mission to accelerate gender equality and promote inclusive economic growth by enhancing women's participation in Africa's energy future," said Fowzia Hassan, Task Team Leader of WEN-Africa and Senior Energy Operations Officer at the World Bank.

Under the partnership, Karpowership has committed to several targets across the four pillars, ranging from providing career counselling sessions for female staff, internships, vocational training and scholarship programs for female students, and gender-inclusive staff policies.

About Karpowership

With over 25 years of experience in the floating power plant industry, Karpowership is a leading provider of fast, flexible, cleaner and reliable energy solutions worldwide. With a global installed capacity exceeding 7,000 MW and operating across 19 countries, including 10 in Africa, Karpowership delivers energy security through its signature Powerships and onshore plants, alongside a fleet of floating LNG infrastructure.

About World Bank WEN-Africa

WEN-Africa is an initiative launched under the World Bank's 2024-2030 Gender Strategy, focused on increasing female representation in Africa's energy sector. It aims to establish a robust women's network, facilitate policy discussions, and empower women in technical and leadership roles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491622/Karpowership_Ghana.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404491/Karpowership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-partners-with-world-bank-to-close-gender-gap-in-africas-energy-sector-302232935.html