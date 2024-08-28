Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.: Shuttle Pharma Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) ("Shuttle Pharma" or the "Company"), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq sent notice to the Company that it had regained compliance as of August 27, 2024, after it traded above $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading days.



Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com .

