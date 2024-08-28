Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28
[28.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|9,240,496.00
|USD
|0
|67,621,249.82
|7.3179
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,574,714.90
|5.8705
