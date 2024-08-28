Consumer Technology Association: Refreshed. Recreated. Reimagined.

CTA® and CES® Introduce New Brand Mark and Website

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and CES® are launching a shared brand identity. Also, CES.tech is transforming with a completely new design, offering an enhanced user experience.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the journey of CTA and CES as we unveil our new brand mark and CES website," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "This transformation is more than just a visual update; it represents the intersection of technology and humanity, where innovation solves some of our biggest challenges. It comes at a pivotal moment in our history-CTA's 100th anniversary and a time of unprecedented momentum for CTA, CES, and the industry we support and represent."

Embodying the connection between technology and humanity, while paying homage to our roots, the new logos unify the brands and the power behind them. The intersecting elements symbolize our industry's connections with society, creating a sphere to envision a world where technology seamlessly integrates with our lives to make it a better place. The space between the intersecting elements symbolizes the profound, yet often invisible, relationship of technology and humanity-a bond that CTA and CES have championed for decades.

CTA partnered with premier global brand consultants Triptk and Area 17 on the logo and website redesign. View the new logo on the refreshed CES website here.

"Technology is always transforming-and so must our perspective, our approach, and our vision for the future," said Kinsey Fabrizio, president, CTA. "The launch of the redesigned and enhanced CES.tech-a new hub for tech innovation, is a testament to our commitment to representing the tech industry and producing the most powerful tech show in the world. We are excited to see the new brand come to life in Las Vegas this January."

Igniting Innovation since 1924, CTA plays a leading role as an advocate for the technology industry and a catalyst for innovation. As the global platform defining our future, the CES 2024 footprint and conference programming spanned the entire tech ecosystem. View the new brand by visiting CES.tech. And don't miss changes coming to CTA.tech in 2025.

CES 2025 will return to Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, showcasing the power of technology for a brighter future.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

