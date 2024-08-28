UK launch unlocks US wholesale opportunities for UK fibre providers

FiberLocator, the US's most prominent fibre data platform, has announced the addition of data on UK fibre providers to its extensive database, which already holds the fibre footprint and route maps of 1000+ carriers, more than 5 million connected buildings, and 6,000 data centres.

FiberLocator provides carriers, mobile operators, towercos and data centre operators with the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely fibre data available. For decades it has been the United States' leading resource guide for developing a custom fibre network, planning data centre sites, locating on-net buildings and more. The company is constantly researching and integrating new data from providers and third parties to help guide network planners with the fibre data they need.

"FiberLocator users are generating an increasing request volume for UK-based fibre connectivity, and launching in the UK will open up many exciting new opportunities for us," said Mike Iapalucci, Vice President of FiberLocator. "On the one hand, we see increased US demand for UK fibre. On the other hand, there is a rich and diverse fibre ecosystem in the UK. Our goal is to be the bridge between UK supply and US demand, and we're already in the process of signing up our first suppliers."

Fibre providers contribute footprint data onto the FiberLocator platform free of charge, advertising their fibre availability to a wide range of US carriers. This creates an additional wholesale selling channel, without the need for time-consuming framework negotiations.

"With the increased expansion of UK data centres, proximity to fibre is more important than ever for data centre users and operators," said David Liggitt, President of CCMI. "This represents a fantastic opportunity for UK providers, and we're thrilled to share our services with the market."

The company aims to sign up a critical mass of UK fibre suppliers before the end of the year. and will be attending Connected Britain and Capacity Europe in London this fall.

About FiberLocator:

FiberLocator is an invaluable resource guide for developing a custom fibre network, planning data center sites, locating on-net buildings and more. Carriers, enterprises, agents, commercial real estate brokers and other professionals can maximize their communications ROI with maps, data, consulting, and procurement.

