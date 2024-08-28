Asieris Pharmaceuticals Releases 2024 Semi-Annual Report, Highlighting Steady Progress in Launching Blockbuster Product for Precancerous Cervical Lesions and Continued Strengthening of Commercial Revenue Generation Capabilities

As of the date of this publication, APL-1702 has not been approved for the treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL); APL-1706 has not been approved for the diagnosis or surgical treatment of bladder cancer in China. This article is intended to disclose the latest development of these products, not to serve as a promotional advertisement for the products. The relevant information is not intended for patients but is provided solely for the reference of healthcare professionals. If you like to learn more about these diseases, please consult healthcare professionals.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals today released its 2024 Semi-Annual Report, showcasing a strong growth momentum. The launch of its blockbuster product APL-1702 is progressing smoothly, while the Commercial Team continues to enhance revenue-generating capabilities. The company's pipeline is advancing and broadening, currently with 13 major products and 18 ongoing research projects. As of the end of this reporting period, Asieris had approximately RMB 2.024 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and financial assets held for trading, ensuring ample capital for the company's continued growth and expansion.

Advancing Launch of APL-1702 to Meet Strong Demand for Non-Invasive Treatment of Precancerous Cervical Lesions

The new drug application for APL-1702, a combination of drug and medical device designed for photodynamic non-surgical treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL), was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in May 2024. The review process is progressing smoothly.

APL-1702 is a groundbreaking product that combines innovative, clinical, and social value. As a first-in-class treatment to be debuted in China, backed by proven efficacy in an international phase III trial, it is poised to become the world's first non-invasive therapy for HSIL. Clinically, APL-1702 is set to redefine the treatment paradigm of precancerous cervical lesions, moving beyond the one-size-fits-all approach of cervical resection. It aims to reverse disease progression while preserving the cervix, avoiding damage from resection, and supporting long-term management and recurrence prevention. From a societal perspective, managing HSIL patient is a crucial step in the "early diagnosis and early treatment" of cervical cancer. APL-1702 combines the value of early cervical cancer intervention and the promotion of a fertility-friendly society, and it is expected to contribute to the success of the Action Plan for Accelerating the Elimination of Cervical Cancer (2023-2030) and the Healthy China Initiative.

To support the commercialization of APL-1702, the company formally established the Women's Health Business Unit in early 2024. This unit is responsible for the domestic commercialization of APL-1702 in the Chinese market and expanding the company's gynecological pipeline. Key members, including the BU head and teams for marketing, government affairs, and regional commercialization, have already come on board, all bringing extensive experience in gynecology and multinational pharmaceutical companies. In the first half of this year, the Women's Health Business Unit conducted thorough market and industry research, developed a key launch plan for APL-1702, and actively prepared the commercial supply chain to ensure the product's rapid market availability following its approval.

The company has also convened three expert consultation meetings focusing on key topics such as review and dissimilation of phase III clinical data of APL-1702, the current state of HSIL diagnosis and treatment, and clinical needs. The meetings garnered strong endorsements from the principal investigators and leading national gynecologists, highlighting the innovation and clinical value of APL-1702. With this expert backing, the Women's Health Business Unit is pursuing strategic partnerships with government departments and industry associations to advance cervical cancer control and help shape a long-term management framework for precancerous lesions. Preparations are well underway, and a cooperation agreement is expected to be signed and implemented in the second half of the year.

Given the scarcity of innovative drugs in gynecology, APL-1702 stands out with its solid clinical evidence and proven efficacy. Moving forward, the company will leverage APL-1702 and its drug-device combination platform to build a robust gynecological portfolio through external partnerships, indication expansion, and proprietary second-generation products.

Commercial Capabilities Continue to Strengthen: Operating Revenue Increased by 130.98% from Q1 to Q2

During this period, the company's commercial team's revenue-generating capabilities continued to strengthen. In the first half of 2024, the Oncology Business Unit optimized its marketing strategies and execution quality despite a shifting competitive landscape and policy environment. While effectively controlling sales expenses, the company generated operating revenue of RMB 80.4934 million yuan in the first half of 2024, with RMB 56.1739 million earned in the second quarter, a 130.98% increase from the previous quarter.

Alongside strong commercialization performance, the Oncology Business Unit is actively preparing for the launch of new products. The new drug application for APL-1706, a diagnostic and management agent for bladder cancer, was accepted in November 2023. Currently, APL-1706 is the world's only imaging agent approved to assist bladder cancer diagnosis or surgery. It has passed inspection by the Center for Food and Drug Inspection (CFDI), with NMPA approval expected by the end of June 2025.

The Oncology Business Unit is refining a launch plan for APL-1706, exploring opportunities beyond surgical applications, such as outpatient examinations and strategic partnerships. The aim is to broaden market reach and benefit more patients. The team is developing strategies for post-launch access, pricing, expert endorsement, clinical collaboration, and dealer networks.

Additionally, the company will build on its strong brand positioning with a strategy that combines in-house research and in-licensing, will actively pursue external partnerships to further enhance its commercial competitiveness and strengthen its position in oncology.

Commit to Innovation and Drive Pipeline Expansion and Development Worldwide

Guided by its strategy, Asieris has made significant strides in multiple clinical development programs in the first half of the year, with a strong push for global presence.

In the field of women's health, following the positive results of the international phase III trial for APL-1702 and recognizing the substantial unmet clinical needs, Asieris plans to submit a pre-submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the fourth quarter of 2024. It also aims to be in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year on the design of a pivotal clinical program for the North American market and will apply for a phase III trial in due course. The company has also begun development of the HPV clearance indication.

In the field of genitourinary tumors, the interim analysis for the phase II trial of APL-1202 with tislelizumab for neoadjuvant treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer has been completed, thus moving to the next evaluation stage. Data read-out from the phase II trial is expected in September 2024.

The company's preclinical pipeline includes APLD-2304, AT-014, AT-020, AT-017, AT-018, and AT-021, with active R&D efforts underway. Notably, APL-2302 has advanced to the IND-enabling phase and is expected to receive IND approval within 2024. Compared to major competitors, APL-2302 offers potential advantages such as superior pharmacokinetics, a lower onset dose, and an optimal safety profile, supporting higher safe doses in humans.

Dr. Kevin Pan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Asieris Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We remain optimistic and confident about the future of Asieris. The launch of our two core products, APL-1702 and APL-1706, is on track and set to address critical unmet medical needs in their respective fields. This progress underscores our commitment to clinical value generation and ensures that patients will soon have access to our innovative products. We also saw strong growth in commercialization, reduced operational costs, and increased efficiency in the first half, showcasing our ability to meet strategic goals. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on genitourinary tumors and women's health, aiming to deliver even greater value to both society and our shareholders."

SOURCE Asieris