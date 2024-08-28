Electromedical Products International, Inc.: Breakthrough Technology Proves Rapid Relief of Depression With Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

MINERAL WELLS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Depression, a debilitating disorder affecting millions worldwide, may soon be treatable with an alarmingly effective, non-invasive brain stimulation technology. Researchers from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, in collaboration with Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), have made a significant breakthrough in effectively treating depression in just five daily sessions.

An initial clinical trial, recently published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, demonstrated a pronounced reduction in symptom severity in people with major depressive disorder. Remarkably, 80% of patients were found to be free of clinical depression symptoms when assessed by a psychiatrist two weeks after completing treatment.

The technology works by delivering personalized brain stimulation in response to real-time measurements of brain activity, targeting a specific rhythmic electric activity pattern known to be disrupted in major depressive disorder. Researchers identified a strong correlation between successful modulation of the targeted electric brain activity and symptom reduction.

Dr. Flavio Frohlich, Professor of Psychiatry at UNC - Chapel Hill and Director of the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation, described the results as "stunning" and a potential "game changer" for millions of patients seeking better treatment options for their depression symptoms.

During each session, EPI's device adjusts the mild electric waveform delivered to the patient based on the brain's response to the stimulation. "You can imagine this technology as engaging in a dialogue with the brain," says Dr. Frohlich, who also chairs EPI's Scientific Advisory Board.

The study also highlighted how successful modulation of the targeted electric brain activity predicted symptom reduction, offering a promising new approach to treating this complex disorder.

"We are thrilled about these highly promising results and are eager to rapidly move forward with a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of this technology," says Dr. Leah Townsend, Chief Science Officer of EPI. Brian Burke, President of EPI, adds, "We knew we had a winning technology when we first saw the results of this initial clinical trial. This breakthrough highlights the potential market impact of our closed-loop brain stimulation technology and reinforces our dedication to innovation."

